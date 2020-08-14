Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

While many investors like to look for momentum in stocks, this can be very tough to define. There is a lot of debate surrounding which metrics are the best to focus on and which are poor quality indicators of future performance. The Zacks Momentum Style Score, part of the Zacks Style Scores, helps address this issue for us.

Below, we take a look at INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI), a company that currently holds a Momentum Style Score of A. We also talk about price change and earnings estimate revisions, two of the main aspects of the Momentum Style Score.

It's also important to note that Style Scores work as a complement to the Zacks Rank, our stock rating system that has an impressive track record of outperformance. INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks rated Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B outperform the market over the following one-month period.

Set to Beat the Market?

In order to see if IMXI is a promising momentum pick, let's examine some Momentum Style elements to see if this company holds up.

Looking at a stock's short-term price activity is a great way to gauge if it has momentum, since this can reflect both the current interest in a stock and if buyers or sellers have the upper hand at the moment. It's also helpful to compare a security to its industry; this can show investors the best companies in a particular area.

For IMXI, shares are up 30.49% over the past week while the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry is up 3.57% over the same time period. Shares are looking quite well from a longer time frame too, as the monthly price change of 25.79% compares favorably with the industry's 5.54% performance as well.

While any stock can see a spike in price, it takes a real winner to consistently outperform the market. Over the past quarter, shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Have risen 57.78%, and are up 17.86% in the last year. On the other hand, the S&P 500 has only moved 20.15% and 17.23%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to IMXI's average 20-day trading volume. Volume is a useful item in many ways, and the 20-day average establishes a good price-to-volume baseline; a rising stock with above average volume is generally a bullish sign, whereas a declining stock on above average volume is typically bearish. IMXI is currently averaging 135,272 shares for the last 20 days.

Earnings Outlook

The Zacks Momentum Style Score encompasses many things, including estimate revisions and a stock's price movement. Investors should note that earnings estimates are also significant to the Zacks Rank, and a nice path here can be promising. We have recently been noticing this with IMXI.

Over the past two months, 2 earnings estimates moved higher compared to none lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost IMXI's consensus estimate, increasing from $0.85 to $0.97 in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 1 estimate has moved upwards while there have been no downward revisions in the same time period.

Bottom Line

Given these factors, it shouldn't be surprising that IMXI is a #1 (Strong Buy) stock and boasts a Momentum Score of A. If you're looking for a fresh pick that's set to soar in the near-term, make sure to keep INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. On your short list.

