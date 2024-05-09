Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

Even though momentum is a popular stock characteristic, it can be tough to define. Debate surrounding which are the best and worst metrics to focus on is lengthy, but the Zacks Momentum Style Score, part of the Zacks Style Scores, helps address this issue for us.

Below, we take a look at Gladstone Commercial (GOOD), which currently has a Momentum Style Score of B. We also discuss some of the main drivers of the Momentum Style Score, like price change and earnings estimate revisions.

It's also important to note that Style Scores work as a complement to the Zacks Rank, our stock rating system that has an impressive track record of outperformance. Gladstone Commercial currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks rated Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B outperform the market over the following one-month period.

Set to Beat the Market?

Let's discuss some of the components of the Momentum Style Score for GOOD that show why this real estate investment trust shows promise as a solid momentum pick.

A good momentum benchmark for a stock is to look at its short-term price activity, as this can reflect both current interest and if buyers or sellers currently have the upper hand. It is also useful to compare a security to its industry, as this can help investors pinpoint the top companies in a particular area.

For GOOD, shares are up 1.73% over the past week while the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is up 1.85% over the same time period. Shares are looking quite well from a longer time frame too, as the monthly price change of 9.3% compares favorably with the industry's 0.1% performance as well.

Considering longer term price metrics, like performance over the last three months or year, can be advantageous as well. Shares of Gladstone Commercial have increased 17.96% over the past quarter, and have gained 29.6% in the last year. On the other hand, the S&P 500 has only moved 4.14% and 27.07%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of GOOD's average 20-day trading volume. Volume is a useful item in many ways, and the 20-day average establishes a good price-to-volume baseline; a rising stock with above average volume is generally a bullish sign, whereas a declining stock on above average volume is typically bearish. Right now, GOOD is averaging 204,677 shares for the last 20 days.

Earnings Outlook

The Zacks Momentum Style Score also takes into account trends in estimate revisions, in addition to price changes. Please note that estimate revision trends remain at the core of Zacks Rank as well. A nice path here can help show promise, and we have recently been seeing that with GOOD.

Over the past two months, 2 earnings estimates moved higher compared to 1 lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost GOOD's consensus estimate, increasing from $1.38 to $1.45 in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 2 estimates have moved upwards while there have been no downward revisions in the same time period.

Bottom Line

Given these factors, it shouldn't be surprising that GOOD is a #2 (Buy) stock and boasts a Momentum Score of B. If you're looking for a fresh pick that's set to soar in the near-term, make sure to keep Gladstone Commercial on your short list.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)

