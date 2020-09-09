Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Virtus Investment Partners in Focus

Headquartered in Hartford, Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 9.27% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.67 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.02%. In comparison, the Financial - Investment Management industry's yield is 1.62%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.66%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.68 is up 15.5% from last year. Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 8.89%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Virtus's current payout ratio is 18%. This means it paid out 18% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

VRTS is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $15.43 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 4.26%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, VRTS presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.