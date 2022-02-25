Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Toronto-Dominion Bank in Focus

Based in Toronto, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 4.23%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.7 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.52%. In comparison, the Banks - Foreign industry's yield is 2.43%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.47%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.82 is up 12.4% from last year. In the past five-year period, Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8.43%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Toronto-Dominion's payout ratio is 39%, which means it paid out 39% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for TD for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $6.36 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 1.11%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, TD presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

