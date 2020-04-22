Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Target (TGT) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Target in Focus

Based in Minneapolis, Target (TGT) is in the Retail-Wholesale sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -16.62%. The retailer is paying out a dividend of $0.66 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.47% compared to the Retail - Discount Stores industry's yield of 0.8% and the S&P 500's yield of 2.28%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.64 is up 1.5% from last year. In the past five-year period, Target has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.01%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Target's current payout ratio is 41%. This means it paid out 41% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

TGT is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $6.56 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 2.66%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, TGT is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.