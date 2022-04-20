Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Stanley Black & Decker in Focus

Based in New Britain, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) is in the Industrial Products sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -23.36%. The tool company is paying out a dividend of $0.79 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.19% compared to the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry's yield of 1.87% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.45%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $3.16 is up 6% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.23%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Stanley Black & Decker's current payout ratio is 28%. This means it paid out 28% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for SWK for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $12.12 per share, with earnings expected to increase 15.65% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, SWK is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

