Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Royal Bank (RY) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Royal Bank in Focus

Royal Bank (RY) is headquartered in Toronto, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 2.73% since the start of the year. The bank is paying out a dividend of $0.81 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.99% compared to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 2.18% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.49%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $3.24 is up 1.7% from last year. Royal Bank has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 7.14%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Royal Bank's payout ratio is 54%, which means it paid out 54% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

RY is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $6.62 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 11.64%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that RY is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

