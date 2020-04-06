Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Ritchie Bros. (RBA) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Ritchie Bros. In Focus

Headquartered in Burnaby, Ritchie Bros. (RBA) is a Business Services stock that has seen a price change of -18.49% so far this year. The heavy equipment auctioneer is paying out a dividend of $0.2 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.29% compared to the Auction and Valuation Services industry's yield of 0.49% and the S&P 500's yield of 2.53%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.80 is up 5.3% from last year. In the past five-year period, Ritchie Bros. has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.72%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Ritchie Bros.'s current payout ratio is 60%, meaning it paid out 60% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for RBA for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $1.43 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 7.52%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, RBA is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

