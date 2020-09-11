Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? PNM Resources (PNM) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

PNM Resources in Focus

PNM Resources (PNM) is headquartered in Albuquerque, and is in the Utilities sector. The stock has seen a price change of -19.37% since the start of the year. The power company is paying out a dividend of $0.31 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.01% compared to the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield of 3.58% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.65%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.23 is up 6% from last year. Over the last 5 years, PNM Resources has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 9.50%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. PNM Resources's current payout ratio is 53%, meaning it paid out 53% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for PNM for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $2.21 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 2.31%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, PNM is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

