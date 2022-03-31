Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? OFG Bancorp (OFG) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

OFG Bancorp in Focus

Based in San Juan, OFG Bancorp (OFG) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 0.56%. The financial holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.12 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.25%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.24% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.44%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.60 is up 50% from last year. In the past five-year period, OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 11.83%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. OFG's current payout ratio is 17%. This means it paid out 17% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, OFG expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $2.88 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 2.49%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, OFG presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

