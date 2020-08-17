Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Lockheed Martin (LMT) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Lockheed Martin in Focus

Headquartered in Bethesda, Lockheed Martin (LMT) is an Aerospace stock that has seen a price change of 0.52% so far this year. The aerospace and defense company is currently shelling out a dividend of $2.4 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.45%. This compares to the Aerospace - Defense industry's yield of 0.01% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.68%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $9.60 is up 6.7% from last year. Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 9.97%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Lockheed's current payout ratio is 41%, meaning it paid out 41% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

LMT is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $24.12 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 9.89%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, LMT is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

