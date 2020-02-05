Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Independent Bank (IBCP) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Independent Bank in Focus

Based in Grand Rapids, Independent Bank (IBCP) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -3.58%. The bank holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.18 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.66%. This compares to the Banks - Midwest industry's yield of 2.52% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.78%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.80 is up 11.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, Independent Bank has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 29.56%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Independent Bank's payout ratio is 36%, which means it paid out 36% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

IBCP is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $2.04 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 2%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that IBCP is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

