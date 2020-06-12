Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Horace Mann (HMN) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Horace Mann in Focus

Based in Springfield, Horace Mann (HMN) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -18.03%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.3 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.35%. In comparison, the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield is 2.45%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.99%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.20 is up 4.3% from last year. Horace Mann has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 3.47%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Horace Mann's payout ratio is 51%, which means it paid out 51% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for HMN for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $2.75 per share, with earnings expected to increase 25% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that HMN is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

