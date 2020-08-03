Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Colgate-Palmolive in Focus

Based in New York, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is in the Consumer Staples sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 12.14%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.44 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.28%. In comparison, the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry's yield is 2.11%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.83%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.76 is up 2.9% from last year. In the past five-year period, Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 3.26%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Colgate-Palmolive's current payout ratio is 59%, meaning it paid out 59% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CL is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $2.90 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 2.47%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, CL is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

