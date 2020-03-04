Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Citigroup (C) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Citigroup in Focus

Based in New York, Citigroup (C) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -18.58%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.51 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.14%. In comparison, the Banks - Major Regional industry's yield is 3.21%, while the S&P 500's yield is 2.04%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.04 is up 6.3% from last year. Citigroup has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 100.16%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Citigroup's payout ratio is 27%, which means it paid out 27% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, C expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $8.66 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 14.25%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, C presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

