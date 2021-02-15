Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Celanese (CE) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Celanese in Focus

Based in Irving, Celanese (CE) is in the Basic Materials sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 2.15%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.68 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.05%. In comparison, the Chemical - Specialty industry's yield is 0.45%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.4%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $2.72 is up 9.7% from last year. In the past five-year period, Celanese has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 16.33%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Celanese's current payout ratio is 33%, meaning it paid out 33% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CE expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $9.90 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 29.58%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CE is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Celanese Corporation (CE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.