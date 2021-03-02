Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Canadian Imperial Bank in Focus

Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) is headquartered in Toronto, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 7.84% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $1.12 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 4.87%. In comparison, the Banks - Foreign industry's yield is 1.71%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.43%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $4.49 is up 3.1% from last year. Canadian Imperial Bank has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 4.83%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Canadian Imperial Bank's current payout ratio is 60%. This means it paid out 60% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for CM for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $9.87 per share, with earnings expected to increase 36.89% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CM is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

