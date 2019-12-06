Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Canadian Imperial Bank in Focus

Based in Toronto, Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 10.83%. The bank and financial services company is currently shelling out a dividend of $1.08 per share, with a dividend yield of 5.24%. This compares to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 3.27% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.83%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $4.33 is up 3.8% from last year. Canadian Imperial Bank has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 5.88%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Canadian Imperial Bank's current payout ratio is 45%, meaning it paid out 45% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CM expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 is $9.31 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 3.79%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CM is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.