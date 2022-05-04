Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Cabot (CBT) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Cabot in Focus

Headquartered in Boston, Cabot (CBT) is a Basic Materials stock that has seen a price change of 23.75% so far this year. The chemical company is paying out a dividend of $0.37 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.13% compared to the Chemical - Diversified industry's yield of 1.84% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.5%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.48 is up 5.7% from last year. In the past five-year period, Cabot has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 3.25%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Cabot's current payout ratio is 29%, meaning it paid out 29% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CBT expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $5.80 per share, with earnings expected to increase 15.54% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CBT is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

