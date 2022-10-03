Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Ameren in Focus

Based in St Louis, Ameren (AEE) is in the Utilities sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -9.5%. The utility is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.59 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.93%. This compares to the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield of 3.2% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.87%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.36 is up 7.3% from last year. Ameren has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 5.97%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Ameren's current payout ratio is 0%, meaning it paid out 0% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, AEE expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $4.09 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 6.51%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, AEE is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).



