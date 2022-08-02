Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Peoples Financial Services in Focus

Based in Scranton, Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 0.72%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.39 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.94%. In comparison, the Banks - Northeast industry's yield is 2.41%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.61%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.56 is up 4% from last year. Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 4.52%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Peoples Financial Services's current payout ratio is 32%, meaning it paid out 32% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for PFIS for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $5.27 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 12.13%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, PFIS is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

