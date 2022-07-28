Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

BCB Bancorp in Focus

Based in Bayonne, BCB Bancorp (BCBP) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 24.82%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.16 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.32%. In comparison, the Banks - Northeast industry's yield is 2.54%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.65%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.64 is up 6.7% from last year. In the past five-year period, BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 2.60%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, BCB Bancorp's payout ratio is 29%, which means it paid out 29% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

BCBP is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $2.50 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 30.21%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that BCBP is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

