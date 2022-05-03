Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? 3M (MMM) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

3M in Focus

3M (MMM) is headquartered in St Paul, and is in the Conglomerates sector. The stock has seen a price change of -17.86% since the start of the year. The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics is currently shelling out a dividend of $1.49 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.08%. This compares to the Diversified Operations industry's yield of 0.4% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.51%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $5.96 is up 0.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, 3M has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.72%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, 3M's payout ratio is 60%, which means it paid out 60% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, MMM expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $10.85 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 7.21%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, MMM presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

