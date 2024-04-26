Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Northrim BanCorp in Focus

Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) is headquartered in Anchorage, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -16.15% since the start of the year. The holding company for Northrim Bank is paying out a dividend of $0.61 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 5.09% compared to the Banks - West industry's yield of 3.58% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.44 is up 1.7% from last year. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 17.20%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Northrim's payout ratio is 53%, which means it paid out 53% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for NRIM for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $5 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 11.36%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, NRIM is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

