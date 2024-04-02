Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Kite Realty Group in Focus

Based in Indianapolis, Kite Realty Group (KRG) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -7.31%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.25 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 4.72%. In comparison, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry's yield is 4.43%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.54%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1 is up 4.2% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Kite Realty Group has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 0.39%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Kite Realty Group's current payout ratio is 47%, meaning it paid out 47% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

KRG is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $2.04 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 0.49%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, KRG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

