Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

COPT Defense in Focus

Based in Columbia, COPT Defense (CDP) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -6.16%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.28 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 4.91%. In comparison, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield is 4.41%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.55%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.18 is up 3.5% from last year. Over the last 5 years, COPT Defense has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 0.69%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, COPT Defense's payout ratio is 47%, which means it paid out 47% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CDP is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $2.50 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 3.31%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CDP is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

