Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Mitsubishi UFJ in Focus

Based in Tokyo, Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 27.44%. The bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.11 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.64%. This compares to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 4.11% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.6%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.22 is up 20.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Mitsubishi UFJ has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.90%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, MUFG's payout ratio is 31%, which means it paid out 31% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for MUFG for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $0.80 per share, with earnings expected to increase 135.29% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that MUFG is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

