Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Westamerica in Focus

Headquartered in San Rafael, Westamerica (WABC) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -3.59% so far this year. The holding company for Westamerica Bank is paying out a dividend of $0.42 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.02% compared to the Banks - West industry's yield of 2.7% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.76%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.68 is up 1.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Westamerica has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.26%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Westamerica's current payout ratio is 51%, meaning it paid out 51% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

WABC is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $3.55 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 10.25%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, WABC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

