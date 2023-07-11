Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

BNP Paribas SA in Focus

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) is headquartered in Paris, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 6.85% since the start of the year. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $1.75 per share, with a dividend yield of 5.77%. This compares to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 4.72% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.66%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.75 is up 7% from last year. In the past five-year period, BNP Paribas SA has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 2.92%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. BNP Paribas SA's current payout ratio is 36%, meaning it paid out 36% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for BNPQY for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $5.29 per share, with earnings expected to increase 28.71% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, BNPQY presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

