Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Goldman Sachs in Focus

Based in New York, Goldman Sachs (GS) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -5.91%. The investment bank is paying out a dividend of $2.5 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.1% compared to the Financial - Investment Bank industry's yield of 0.52% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.66%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $10 is up 11.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Goldman Sachs has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 29.89%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Goldman's current payout ratio is 36%, meaning it paid out 36% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for GS for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $31.05 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 3.29%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, GS is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)

