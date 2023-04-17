Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

First Commonwealth Financial in Focus

Headquartered in Indiana, First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -15.68% so far this year. The financial holding company is paying out a dividend of $0.12 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.07% compared to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.95% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.73%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.48 is up 1.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.53%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, First Commonwealth Financial's payout ratio is 35%, which means it paid out 35% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

FCF is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $1.67 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 21.01%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, FCF is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

