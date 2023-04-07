All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

DHT Holdings in Focus

DHT Holdings (DHT) is headquartered in Hamilton, and is in the Transportation sector. The stock has seen a price change of 6.19% since the start of the year. The independent oil tanker company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.38 per share, with a dividend yield of 16.12%. This compares to the Transportation - Shipping industry's yield of 1.96% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.76%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.52 is up 1166.7% from last year. DHT Holdings has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 8.60%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. DHT Holdings's current payout ratio is 52%. This means it paid out 52% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

DHT is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $1.14 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 293.10%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, DHT is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

