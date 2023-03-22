Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Gatx in Focus

Based in Chicago, Gatx (GATX) is in the Transportation sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -0.67%. The equipment finance company is paying out a dividend of $0.55 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.08% compared to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry's yield of 2.18% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.74%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.20 is up 5.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Gatx has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.10%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Gatx's current payout ratio is 34%. This means it paid out 34% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for GATX for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $6.71 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 10.54%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that GATX is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

