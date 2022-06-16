Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Williams-Sonoma in Focus

Based in San Francisco, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is in the Retail-Wholesale sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -28.29%. The seller of cookware and home furnishings is paying out a dividend of $0.78 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.57% compared to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry's yield of 1.72% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.68%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $3.12 is up 20% from last year. In the past five-year period, Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 12.03%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Williams-Sonoma's current payout ratio is 20%, meaning it paid out 20% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for WSM for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $16.29 per share, with earnings expected to increase 9.70% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, WSM is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

