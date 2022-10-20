Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Equinix in Focus

Based in Redwood City, Equinix (EQIX) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -37.87%. The data center operator is paying out a dividend of $3.1 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.36% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry's yield of 4.88% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.79%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $12.40 is up 8% from last year. Equinix has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 8.39%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Equinix's payout ratio is 44%, which means it paid out 44% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

EQIX is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $28.89 per share, with earnings expected to increase 6.57% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, EQIX is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).



