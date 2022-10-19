All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

American Homes 4 Rent in Focus

Headquartered in Calabasas, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -26.23% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.18 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.24%. In comparison, the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry's yield is 3.75%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.77%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.72 is up 80% from last year. In the past five-year period, American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 32.29%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is 49%, which means it paid out 49% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

AMH is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $1.56 per share, with earnings expected to increase 14.71% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, AMH is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).



