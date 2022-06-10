Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Cullen/Frost Bankers in Focus

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is headquartered in San Antonio, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -4.1% since the start of the year. The financial holding company is paying out a dividend of $0.75 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.48% compared to the Banks - Southwest industry's yield of 1.36% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.61%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $3 is up 2% from last year. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 5.93%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Cullen/Frost's payout ratio is 46%, which means it paid out 46% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CFR expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $7.58 per share, with earnings expected to increase 12.13% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CFR is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

