Are You Leaving Vacation Days on the Table? Here's Why You Shouldn't

One of the perks of being a salaried employee, as opposed to being freelance or self-employed, is enjoying different workplace benefits. These include things like access to a 401(k) plan (and sometimes, a nice match to go with it), subsidized health insurance, and paid time off for sick and vacation purposes.

But while many workers are entitled to paid time off, a large number don't use it -- or they don't use it in full. In fact, unused paid time off has doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sorbet, a PTO solutions platform. And these days, a good 55% of paid time off goes unused. In 2019, only 28% of paid time off was forfeited.

If your job comes with the benefit of paid time off, it's important to take advantage of it. Here's why.

1. You need the break

Not taking time off from work could lead to a major case of burnout. That could result in both mental and physical health issues.

Now, perhaps you don't have the money to go on an actual vacation. But in that case, you can always take a staycation. Explore your own city and check out museums and parks you've never been to. Or don't. Stay home and binge-watch a TV series all day if you don't want to add to your credit card tab. You're getting a break from the grind either way, and that's key.

2. You can use the time to your financial benefit

Maybe you don't have the money or desire to take a vacation. If that's the case, use your paid time off to plug away at your side hustle. That way, you can use your vacation time to pad your savings account or work toward another financial goal.

3. You don't want your employer to pull that benefit

If your employer sees that workers aren't taking advantage of the paid time off they're entitled to, it might assume it's a benefit it doesn't need to offer. And that could result in less vacation time for everyone going forward. Clearly, that's not a message you want to send.

How to take vacation time without stress

A big reason some people might hesitate to use their vacation time is that they're worried about falling behind on work. And that's understandable. But rather than forgo vacation time, lean on your colleagues and boss to get the escape you need.

You might, for example, designate one person to check your email while you're out, and another to take over urgent internal requests. You may need to be prepared to return the favor down the line, but it's worth it if it allows you to get a true break.

Also, plan your time off strategically. If winter is generally busy at your job, take time off in the spring or summer. And if you're not sure, ask your manager for advice on when to take your time off.

Not everyone is entitled to paid time off. So if it's a benefit you're privy to, use it.

