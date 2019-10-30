Are You Invested In These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - October 30, 2019

If your advisor has you invested in any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high fees and low returns, you need to rethink your advisor.

High fees plus poor performance: It's a pretty simple formula for a bad mutual fund. Some are worse than others - and some are so bad that they have earned a "Strong Sell" on the Zacks Rank, the lowest ranking of the nearly 19,000 mutual funds we rank daily.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Brandes International Small Cap Equity I (BISMX): This fund has an expense ratio of 1.15% and a management fee of 0.95%. Without even doing any in-depth analysis, just the fact that you are paying more in fees than you're earning in returns is reason enough not to invest. BISMX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. The fund has lagged performance-wise, so perhaps a simpler index future investing strategy might be more effective.

361 Managed Futures Strategy I (AMFZX). Expense ratio: 1.89%. Management fee: 0.95%. Over the last 5 years, this fund has generated annual returns of 1.54%.

Franklin Real Return R6 (FRRRX): Expense ratio: 0.48%. Management fee: 0.63%. FRRRX is classified as a Government - Bonds fund. These funds hold securities issued by the U.S. federal government in their portfolios, and focus across the curve, meaning the yields and interest rate sensitivity will vary. With annual returns of just 0.42%, it's no surprise this fund has received Zacks' "Strong Sell" ranking.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Columbia Select Large Cap Equity Fund R5 (CLCRX) is a winner, with an expense ratio of just 0.46% and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.9%.

Nationwide Geneva Small Cap Growth A (NWHZX) is a stand out fund. NWHZX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With five-year annualized performance of 11.95% and expense ratio of 1.23%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Baird Midcap Institutional (BMDIX): Expense ratio: 0.81%. Management fee: 0.75%. BMDIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. BMDIX has produced a 11.06% over the last five years.

Bottom Line

Along these lines, there you have it - if your financial guide has you put your money into any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a strong likelihood that they are either dormant at the worst possible time, inept, or (in all probability) filling their pockets with high fee commissions at the cost of your financial objectives.

If you have concerns or any doubts about your investment advisor, read our just-released report:

4 Warning Signs That Your Advisor Might be Sabotaging Your Financial Future

