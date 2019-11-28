Are You Invested In These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - November 28, 2019

If your financial advisor made you buy any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high expenses and low returns, you need to reassess your advisor.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance and fees. Our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds has identified some of the worst of the worst mutual funds you should avoid, the funds with the highest fees and poorest long-term performance.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

ClearBridge International Small Cap I (LCOIX): Expense ratio: 1.07%. Management fee: 0.8%. After expenses, the 5 year return is 0.66%, meaning your fees are far higher than the fund's returns.

AB Allocation Market Real Return K (AMTKX): 1.27% expense ratio, 0.75% management fee. AMTKX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. This fund has an annual returns of -2.67% over the last five years. Another fund guilty of having investors pay more in fees than returns.

Templeton Global Total Return C (TTRCX) - 1.37% expense ratio, 0.61% management fee. This fund has yielded yearly returns of 0.75% in the course of the last five years. Too bad!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R2 (MCPRX): Expense ratio: 1.38%. Management fee: 0.71%. MCPRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.26%.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth I (NVLIX): Expense ratio: 0.73%. Management fee: 0.69%. NVLIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. NVLIX has managed to produce a robust 12.62% over the last five years.

Hartford Core Equity A (HAIAX) has an expense ratio of 0.73% and management fee of 0.35%. HAIAX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.78% over the last five years, this fund is well-diversified with a long reputation of salutary performance.

Bottom Line

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that is not the case, and your advisor has you invested in any of the funds on our "worst offender" list, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.