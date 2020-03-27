Are You Invested In These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - March 27, 2020

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

SEI Multi-Asset Real Return Fund A (SEIAX): Expense ratio: 1.01%. Management fee: 0.55%. After expenses, the 5 year return is 0.4%, meaning your fees are far higher than the fund's returns.

Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Alph Plus A (MLPLX): 2.8% expense ratio, 1.25%. MLPLX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. This fund has yearly returns of -10.53% over the most recent five years. Another fund liable of having investors pay more in charges than what they receive in return.

Templeton Frontier Markets R6 (FFMRX): Expense ratio: 1.54%. Management fee: 1.4%. FFMRX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With annual returns of just -2.83%, it's no surprise this fund has received Zacks' "Strong Sell" ranking.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

Brown Advisory Growth Equity Institutional (BAFGX): Expense ratio: 0.7%. Management fee: 0.59%. BAFGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.96%.

Virtus KAR International Small-Cap I (VIISX) has an expense ratio of 1.3% and management fee of 0.99%. VIISX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. Thanks to yearly returns of 12.89% over the last five years, VIISX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core I (BDSIX): Expense ratio: 0.5%. Management fee: 0.45%. BDSIX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. BDSIX has produced a 10.1% over the last five years.

Bottom Line

Along these lines, there you have it - if your financial guide has you put your money into any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a strong likelihood that they are either dormant at the worst possible time, inept, or (in all probability) filling their pockets with high fee commissions at the cost of your financial objectives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.