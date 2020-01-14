Are You Invested In These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - January 14, 2020

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance and fees. Our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds has identified some of the worst of the worst mutual funds you should avoid, the funds with the highest fees and poorest long-term performance.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Timothy Plan Fixed-Income C (TFICX): 1.87% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. TFICX is part of the Investment Grade Bond - Intermediate fund group. These mutual funds focus on the middle part of the curve, generally with bonds that usually mature in more than three years but less than 15 years. With a five year after-expenses return of 1.16%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

American Century International Value Investor (ACEVX): 1.36% expense ratio, 1.28%. ACEVX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. This fund has yearly returns of -1.02% over the most recent five years. Another fund liable of having investors pay more in charges than what they receive in return.

Pacific Advisors Balanced C (PGBCX) - 7.07% expense ratio, 0.75% management fee. PGBCX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. PGBCX has generated annual returns of -3.19% over the last five years. Ouch!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that we've covered our "worst offender" list, let's take a look at some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with some of the lowest fees you may want to consider.

PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth (POAGX) is a winner, with an expense ratio of just 0.63% and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.53%.

MFS Research R3 (MFRHX) is a stand out fund. MFRHX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With five-year annualized performance of 10.72% and expense ratio of 0.81%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Victory Sycamore Established Value R (GETGX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 10.3% and an expense ratio of just 1.14%. GETGX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors.

Bottom Line

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that is not the case, and your advisor has you invested in any of the funds on our "worst offender" list, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.