Are You Invested In These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - February 20, 2020

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance and fees. Our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds has identified some of the worst of the worst mutual funds you should avoid, the funds with the highest fees and poorest long-term performance.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

American Funds ST Bond Fund of America A (ASBAX): This fund has an expense ratio of 0.7% and a management fee of 0.27%. Without even doing any in-depth analysis, just the fact that you are paying more in fees than you're earning in returns is reason enough not to invest. ASBAX is a Government Bond - Short fund option. These funds hold securities issued by the U.S. federal government in their portfolios, and focus on the short end of the curve, which results in lower yields. The fund has lagged performance-wise, so perhaps a simpler index future investing strategy might be more effective.

Tanaka Growth Fund (TGFRX): 2.45% expense ratio, 1% management fee. TGFRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. This fund has an annual returns of 0.43% over the last five years. Another fund guilty of having investors pay more in fees than returns.

Saratoga International Equity I (SIEPX) - 1.25% expense ratio, 0.75% management fee. SIEPX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. SIEPX has generated annual returns of 0.41% over the last five years. Ouch!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

Principal Small Cap Growth I Institutional (PGRTX): Expense ratio: 1.02%. Management fee: 1.08%. PGRTX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. This fund has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.04%.

Hartford Core Equity R3 (HGIRX): Expense ratio: 1.1%. Management fee: 0.35%. HGIRX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. HGIRX has managed to produce a robust 11.97% over the last five years.

Janus Henderson Enterprise A (JDMAX) has an expense ratio of 1.11% and management fee of 0.64%. JDMAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With yearly returns of 12.8% over the last five years, this fund is well-diversified with a long reputation of salutary performance.

Bottom Line

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that is not the case, and your advisor has you invested in any of the funds on our "worst offender" list, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

