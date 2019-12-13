Are You Invested In These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires? - December 13, 2019

If your advisor has you invested in any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high fees and low returns, you need to rethink your advisor.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance and fees. Our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds has identified some of the worst of the worst mutual funds you should avoid, the funds with the highest fees and poorest long-term performance.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

First Investor International Opportunities Bond Institutional (FIOEX): Expense ratio: 0.97%. Management fee: 0.75%. After expenses, the 5 year return is -0.18%, meaning your fees are far higher than the fund's returns.

BTS Tactical Fixed Income C (BTFCX): 2.24% expense ratio, 1%. BTFCX is classified in Investment Grade Bond - Intermediate fund category; these funds target the middle section of the curve, typically by investing in bonds that mature in more than three years but less than 15 years. This fund has yearly returns of 0.87% over the most recent five years. Another fund liable of having investors pay more in charges than what they receive in return.

Western Asset Short Duration High Income C (LWHIX) - 1.71% expense ratio, 0.55% management fee. This fund has yielded yearly returns of 1.52% in the course of the last five years. Too bad!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock 529A (EISTX) is a winner, with an expense ratio of just 0.76% and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.32%.

Principal Mid Cap R2 (PMBNX) is a stand out fund. PMBNX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 12.74% and expense ratio of 1.34%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Wilmington Large-Cap Strategy I (WMLIX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 10.58% and an expense ratio of just 0.25%. WMLIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

Bottom Line

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a good probability that they are either asleep at the wheel, incompetent, or (most likely) lining their pockets with high fee commissions at your financial expense.

