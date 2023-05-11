Are You Entitled to Spousal Social Security Benefits? 3 Questions to Ask.

More than 48 million Americans will collect retirement benefits in 2023, according to the Social Security Administration, and roughly 90% of those age 65 and older collect some form of Social Security. But retirement benefits aren't the only type of Social Security you may receive. If you're married or divorced, you could also collect additional benefits based on your spouse's (or ex-spouse's) work record.

Spousal benefits aren't available to everyone, but if you qualify for them, they could boost your monthly payments by hundreds of dollars per month. To see if you're eligible, there are a few questions to ask yourself.

1. Do you fit the basic requirements?

Spousal and divorce benefits are similar in many ways, but they have slightly different eligibility requirements.

To qualify for spousal benefits, you must currently be married, and your spouse must be entitled to either retirement or disability benefits. Even if you've never worked, you can still qualify for spousal benefits if you meet these requirements.

If you're divorced, your previous marriage must have lasted for at least 10 years, and you cannot currently be married. In general, you'll also need to wait until your ex-spouse files for Social Security before you can begin collecting divorce benefits, unless you've been divorced for at least two years.

2. Are you entitled to your own benefits?

You can still receive spousal or divorce benefits if you're already entitled to Social Security based on your own work record, but it may affect how much you receive.

In both cases, the maximum you can collect is 50% of the amount your spouse or ex-spouse is entitled to at their full retirement age (FRA). If you're already entitled to more than that based on your own earnings, you won't qualify for spousal or divorce benefits.

If your benefit amount is less than what you'd receive in spousal or divorce benefits, the Social Security Administration will pay out your benefits first, then you'd collect an additional amount each month.

For instance, say your spouse is entitled to $2,000 per month at their FRA, and you qualify for $800 per month based on your own earnings. The max spousal benefit in this case would be $1,000 per month, so you'd collect your $800 monthly payment plus an additional $200 per month in spousal benefits so that your total payment would be $1,000 per month.

3. At what age do you expect to file for Social Security?

This factor doesn't necessarily affect whether you qualify for spousal or divorce benefits but will impact the amount you can receive each month. Regardless of the type of benefit you're entitled to, age 62 is the earliest you can file. But to receive your full benefit amount, you'll need to wait until your FRA -- which is age 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later.

For example, if your spouse is entitled to $2,000 per month at their FRA, you'll need to wait until your own FRA to collect the maximum $1,000 monthly payment. If you file earlier than that, you'll receive a reduced benefit.

One major difference between these benefits and standard retirement benefits, though, is that delayed retirement credits don't apply to spousal or divorce benefits. In other words, waiting to claim until after your FRA won't result in larger payments. Also, if your spouse delays Social Security past their FRA, it won't increase your spousal benefits.

Spousal benefits are confusing at times, but they can dramatically increase your monthly payments. When you know what to expect from your benefits, you can ensure you're heading into retirement as prepared as possible.

