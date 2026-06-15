Are You Collecting All the Social Security You're Due?

Key Points

The Social Security Administration (SSA) doesn’t always get it right.

Your first step is to check your earnings record, as maintained by the SSA.

If you’re unsure of how much you earned in a particular year, there are steps you can take to find out.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

When it comes to your Social Security benefits, every dollar matters. No matter how much you receive, if you've never checked the Social Security Administration's (SSA) record of your earnings against your own records, how can you know for sure that the amount you're receiving is correct?

The SSA sends monthly benefits to more than 73 million people, which helps explain how occasional mistakes can slip through. According to AARP, those mistakes are quite rare but not unheard of.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

If you're looking for reassurance that the Social Security benefit you're receiving is right, here's a step-by-step guide to finding out.

How to verify your benefit amount

Step 1: Gather documents, such as any W-2s or self-employment records you've kept and copies of tax returns you still possess.

Step 2 : Log in to or create a new account on the my Social Security website.

Step 3: Check that your personal information is correct.

Step 4: Under "Eligibility and Earnings," find the link to "Review your full earnings history now." Click on that link to see your earnings history. Check the amounts listed against your W-2s, tax returns, or other earnings records. If any income years are missing, make a note of them. Be careful with this step, as these earnings are critical to the Under "Eligibility and Earnings," find the link to "Review your full earnings history now." Click on that link to see your earnings history. Check the amounts listed against your W-2s, tax returns, or other earnings records. If any income years are missing, make a note of them. Be careful with this step, as these earnings are critical to the SSA's benefit formula

Step 5: If you find a mismatch between your records and the SSA's records, request a correction online. If you'd prefer, download Form SSA-7008, complete it, and mail or deliver it to your local SSA office. You can also call your local SSA office or meet with a representative there.

If you don't have evidence

If you're missing proof of income from the past 10 years, like a tax return, you can download a transcript of that tax year for free from the IRS. You typically don't need the physical tax return; a transcript is sufficient for an SSA dispute.

You can try ordering older transcripts by filling out IRS Form 4506-T and returning it to the IRS office listed at the bottom of the form. However, the IRS typically destroys physical tax returns after seven years, and there's no guarantee it's kept an older return.

If you run into a brick wall

If you still can't get anywhere with the IRS, consider these workarounds:

Go to a former employer

Contact the former employer's payroll or HR department and request a duplicate W-2 or an annual earnings statement. If they can't provide that, ask whether they can provide your employment dates and total wages by year.

If the company has merged or closed, try the payroll or HR department of the new company. If that doesn't work and you know which payroll service your old employer used, give it a call.

Contact the union

If you were part of a union, your employer likely reported your hours and earnings to the union or its benefit fund. Reach out to the union to learn if it can help you access the information you're looking for.

As rare as SSA mistakes may be, they still occur. Whether you're already retired or planning for retirement, it's up to you to check the SSA's numbers against yours to ensure you're receiving the benefits you've earned.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.