Are You Beating the Average Social Security Benefit for Retirees in Your State?

December 24, 2023 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Keith Speights for The Motley Fool ->

Americans tend to be highly competitive. We compare the records of our favorite sports teams. We see how our grandkids' grades stack up against our friends' grandkids.

This competitiveness doesn't end at retirement. And for some, it can even extend to how much money they make relative to others. Are you beating the average Social Security benefit for retirees in your state? Here's what you need to know.

State-by-state Social Security average benefits

You won't have to guess how your Social Security benefits stack up against others in your state. The Social Security Administration (SSA) regularly provides data that shows exactly what the retired worker benefits are for each state and congressional district. Following are the average monthly Social Security benefits for retired workers by state (all amounts rounded to the nearest dollar):

State Avg. Monthly Benefit State Avg. Monthly Benefit
Alabama $1,781 Montana $1,792
Alaska $1,759 Nebraska $1,850
Arizona $1,867 Nevada $1,770
Arkansas $1,719 New Hampshire $1,944
California $1,787 New Jersey $2,020
Colorado $1,869 New Mexico $1,724
Connecticut $2,020 New York $1,874
Delaware $1,988 North Carolina $1,828
District of Columbia* $1,822 North Dakota $1,775
Florida $1,814 Ohio $1,783
Georgia $1,783 Oklahoma $1,782
Hawaii $1,824 Oregon $1,834
Idaho $1,800 Pennsylvania $1,895
Illinois $1,855 Rhode Island $1,884
Indiana $1,887 South Carolina $1,846
Iowa $1,839 South Dakota $1,767
Kansas $1,898 Tennessee $1,811
Kentucky $1,730 Texas $1,789
Louisiana $1,690 Utah $1,901
Maine $1,734 Vermont $1,873
Maryland $1,960 Virginia $1,896
Massachusetts $1,910 Washington $1,933
Michigan $1,918 West Virginia $1,770
Minnesota $1,924 Wisconsin $1,875
Mississippi $1,689 Wyoming $1,869
Missouri $1,792 U.S. Average $1,825

Data source: Social Security Administration. *Included but is not a state.

Note that these numbers were released in April 2023 but were from December 2022. The actual average benefits for retirees have almost certainly increased somewhat since then and will soon rise even more. All Social Security beneficiaries received an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. They'll get another 3.2% increase in 2024.

It's also likely that the influx of new retirees into the Social Security system has impacted the averages since the end of 2022. Since the average U.S. household income typically (although not always) increases each year, newly retired individuals could have higher Social Security benefits because their lifetime earnings were greater than previous retirees.

Why your Social Security benefit could be higher or lower than the average for your state

The odds are very low that your Social Security retirement benefit matches the average for your state. Why is your benefit higher or lower than the average? It boils down to how SSA calculates Social Security benefits.

SSA uses the 35 years when you earned the most money in its formula. If a person doesn't have 35 years of earnings eligible for Social Security, their benefits will be lower than they would otherwise be.

In a nutshell, your Social Security retirement benefits will be higher than the average for your state if you earned more during your career than the average person did. The opposite is also true: If you earned less during your career than the average person in your state did, your Social Security retirement benefits will be lower than the average.

This also explains why the average retired worker benefits vary quite a bit from state to state. The average income in states such as Connecticut or New Jersey is well above the average in states such as Louisiana and Mississippi.

What really matters

How you compare to others isn't all that important in the big scheme of things. What really matters is that you have enough money to retire comfortably.

Every person should check the earnings history that SSA has on file to make sure the information is correct. If you spot an error, let the agency know. It's possible that your benefits could be adjusted.

There's also another way that your retirement benefits could be increased. If you filed for retirement benefits before your full retirement age (FRA) and continued to work, SSA will automatically adjust your benefits if your earnings were higher than what you made in any of the 35 years used to initially calculate your benefits. Keep in mind, though, that SSA could also deduct from your benefits if you make above a specified annual limit. However, you'll get the withheld money back once you reach your FRA.

