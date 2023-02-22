Are You Actually Saving Too Much for Retirement?

The idea of retiring and permanently giving up your paycheck can be scary. In fact, some people opt to delay retirement because they're worried about that transition.

Making matters worse is that many Americans fail to save adequately for retirement. But if you make an effort to fund your 401(k) or IRA consistently, then you could end up with a sizable nest egg by the time your career comes to a close.

Of course, it's a good thing to aim for a healthy retirement portfolio. But if you're not careful, you might end up with too much set aside for your golden years. And yes, there is such a thing as a nest egg that's too big.

When you sacrifice today for tomorrow

It's easy to argue that ending up with more retirement savings than you need is a good problem to have -- especially since so many seniors are in the opposite boat. But the problem with overfunding your 401(k) or IRA isn't so much the abundance of cash you might end up with once your career wraps up. Rather, it's the sacrifices you're forcing yourself to make to get there.

As a general rule, it's certainly wise to sock away a good 15% to 20% of your income for retirement. And if you can push yourself to save beyond that threshold without compromising your near-term quality of life, even better.

But striking the right balance can be tough. And one thing you don't want to do is enter retirement with a mound of regret because you missed out on doing so many things you wanted to do when you were younger.

Let's imagine you're in your 40s with a $1.5 million nest egg. It would be fair to say that you're in pretty good shape as far as retirement savings go. But what if, to keep funding your 401(k) or IRA at the same level that got you to this point, you have to live in a small home that your family has clearly outgrown? That's something that could be impacting your quality of life on a daily basis.

Similarly, what if you haven't taken a real vacation in years because you've felt compelled to put that money toward retirement savings instead? You may be missing out on experiences you deserve to have.

Know when enough is enough

It can be difficult to put a finger on how much you'll really need in your retirement accounts. After all, there are so many unknowns to grapple with, from growing healthcare costs to potential Social Security cuts.

But as a general rule, if you're saving well more than 20% of your income for retirement and you're also giving a lot of things up to do that, you may actually want to scale back just a bit. This isn't to say that you should go from banking 45% of your income to 15%. But if you're saving close to half of your paycheck for retirement, or a large chunk of it, then you may want to rethink your approach.

Saving well for retirement generally does require some sacrifice. But you don't want to go overboard on savings to the point where you don't get to enjoy your life.

