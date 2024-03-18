Are You a Value Investor? Bet on These 3 Energy Stocks

Energy stocks have once again caught the attention of investors following The International Energy Agency's recent upward revision of the oil demand outlook. The favorable commodity pricing environment is supporting upstream operations, while downstream firms are enjoying steady cash flows. These conditions create opportunities for Energy Transfer LP ET, Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA TGS, and Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP to witness gains.

Favorable Energy Business

With West Texas Intermediate crude surpassing the $80 per barrel mark, the conditions are highly conducive for exploration and production endeavors. According to the short-term energy outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average spot price for West Texas Intermediate crude is projected to be $82.15 per barrel this year. This price point is exceptionally promising for upstream operations, leading to increased demand for drilling activities and oilfield services in the prolific shale plays across the United States.

Higher production, following favorable commodity prices, is leading to an increased need for transportation and storage activities, aiding the midstream players. Additionally, companies and partnerships involved in natural gas transportation are generating consistent cash flows due to the commodity's cleaner and more efficient characteristics compared to traditional fuels.

Which Stocks to Buy?

Amid supportive energy business, it would be wise for investors to bet on those stocks that are witnessing upward earnings estimate revisions and are undervalued.

Employing our proprietary stock screener, we have zeroed in on three such stocks. While one stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), the remaining two have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). All the stocks carry a Value Score of A.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

3 Stocks in The Spotlight

Energy Transfer has a stable business model with its huge pipeline network of natural gas, oil and refined petroleum products across 125,000 miles. The partnership has midstream assets in all the key basins in the United States, thereby generating stable fee-based revenues.

Energy Transfer, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has offered a higher dividend yield than the composite stocks belonging to the industry over the past year. For this year, the partnership has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions over the past 30 days.

Transportadora de Gas’ midstream asset portfolio has the most extensive natural gas pipeline network in Latin America. It generates stable fee-based revenues since its pipeline assets transport more than 60% of the gas consumed in Argentina.

Over the past year, the stock gained 49.5%, outpacing the industry’s 17.5% increase. The outperformance is backed by the company’s stable business model and a strong focus on creating differential value for shareholders. Also, TGS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has significantly lower debt exposure than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Transportadora de Gas has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 over the past 30 days.

Helmerich & Payne is poised for growth as rising oil prices drive up exploration and production activities, resulting in greater demand for the company's drilling services and solutions. The Zacks #2 Ranked company’s super-spec FlexRigs is in high demand for unconventional drilling in key resources.

For fiscal 2024, Helmerich & Payne has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions over the past 60 days.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.