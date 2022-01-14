Are White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.'s (NYSE:WTM) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 6.0% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on White Mountains Insurance Group's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for White Mountains Insurance Group is:

2.6% = US$94m ÷ US$3.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

White Mountains Insurance Group's Earnings Growth And 2.6% ROE

It is quite clear that White Mountains Insurance Group's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 11%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Despite this, surprisingly, White Mountains Insurance Group saw an exceptional 59% net income growth over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that White Mountains Insurance Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:WTM Past Earnings Growth January 14th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about White Mountains Insurance Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is White Mountains Insurance Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

White Mountains Insurance Group's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 1.1%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 99% of its profits. So it looks like White Mountains Insurance Group is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, White Mountains Insurance Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that White Mountains Insurance Group has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for White Mountains Insurance Group by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

